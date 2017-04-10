Holy Week Services
Wesleyan Easter Service Times Announced Warsaw Wesleyan Church invites the public to Easter services on Sunday. Services will be at 9 and 10:30 a.m. A nursery is available for newborns through age 3, Honeybees for children age 4 through kindergarten, and KIDZONE for children in grades 1 through 5. Warsaw Wesleyan Church is at 2402 W. Old 30, just east of the CCAC.
