City Seeks Ideas On How To Ease Train Congestion

Trains have been criss-crossing through Warsaw for decades, but the city will soon know which east-west crossing might be best suited to construct an underpass or overpass near the downtown. City Planner Jeremy Skinner said Monday the city will receive a report from American StructurePoint, an Indianapolis-based engineering firm, this summer that will analyze options to overcome traffic delays caused by trains chugging north and south along the Norfolk Southern rail line just east of the downtown business district.

