City Seeks Ideas On How To Ease Train...

City Seeks Ideas On How To Ease Train Congestion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Times-Union

Trains have been criss-crossing through Warsaw for decades, but the city will soon know which east-west crossing might be best suited to construct an underpass or overpass near the downtown. City Planner Jeremy Skinner said Monday the city will receive a report from American StructurePoint, an Indianapolis-based engineering firm, this summer that will analyze options to overcome traffic delays caused by trains chugging north and south along the Norfolk Southern rail line just east of the downtown business district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr 9 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC