Battery Charges Filed In Alleged Attack On Girlfriend
Police arrested a Milford man Saturday in connection with multiple incidents of battery. John Shepherd, 25, of 4282 W. CR 900N, faces multiple counts after police allege he attacked his girlfriend several times in January.
