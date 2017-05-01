Barkey To Take Helm At Madison Elementary As New Principal
An assistant principal at?Warsaw Community High School has been tapped to become the Madison Elementary School principal. Ben Barkey accepted the offer to take over for the retiring Tom Kline.
