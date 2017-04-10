After Setbacks, Rovenstine Trial Starts Monday
After more than a year since the indictment, and a judge and prosecutor stepping aside due to illness, the trial of Kosciusko?County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine begins Monday. Rovenstine faces 10 felony charges, including bribery and official misconduct.
