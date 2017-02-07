Zimmer Biomet Confirms Layoffs
Zimmer Biomet has confirmed that some jobs have been eliminated as a result of restructuring. The Warsaw-based orthopedic company, which announced plans to merge with Biomet nearly two years ago, confirmed some changes have been made, but declined to say how many employees were affected.
