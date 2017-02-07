William Pumphrey Sr.

William Pumphrey Sr.

Tuesday Feb 7

William "Bill" Allen Pumphrey Sr., 86, of Columbus, died at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Willow Crossing Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Pumphrey is survived by his wife, Julia M. Kinker Pumphrey; children, William Pumphrey Jr. of Columbus, Steve Pumphrey of Indianapolis and Pamela Cook of Warsaw, Indiana; a sister, Nancy Malan of Columbus; a brother, Larry Pumphrey of Columbus; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Warsaw, IN

