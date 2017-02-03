Rovenstine Trial Starts Tuesday; Sher...

Rovenstine Trial Starts Tuesday; Sheriff's Legal Problems Began With Bronson's Hollywood Dream

The jury trial of Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron ?Rovenstine is set to begin Tuesday. In February 2016, Rovenstine was indicted on 10 felony counts, along with former Grace College Professor Mark Soto and mixed martial artist Kevin Bronson.

