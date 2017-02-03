Rovenstine Trial Starts Tuesday; Sheriff's Legal Problems Began With Bronson's Hollywood Dream
The jury trial of Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron ?Rovenstine is set to begin Tuesday. In February 2016, Rovenstine was indicted on 10 felony counts, along with former Grace College Professor Mark Soto and mixed martial artist Kevin Bronson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Trump
|Jan 31
|Trump Man
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|Catskinsamich
|28
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC