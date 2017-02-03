BOW Accepts Additional Fed. Funds For Husky Trail Project

The City of Warsaw received over $260,000 in additional federal funds for its Husky Trail project after asking for financial assistance with the roundabout at the intersection of Husky Trail and Mariners Drive. Jeremy Skinner, city planner, asked the Board of Works Friday to approve an amendment to the original Indiana Department of Transportation Husky Trail contract to allow for an increase in federal funds allocated to the project.

