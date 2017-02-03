BOW Accepts Additional Fed. Funds For Husky Trail Project
The City of Warsaw received over $260,000 in additional federal funds for its Husky Trail project after asking for financial assistance with the roundabout at the intersection of Husky Trail and Mariners Drive. Jeremy Skinner, city planner, asked the Board of Works Friday to approve an amendment to the original Indiana Department of Transportation Husky Trail contract to allow for an increase in federal funds allocated to the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Trump
|Jan 31
|Trump Man
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|Catskinsamich
|28
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC