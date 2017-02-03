BOW Accepts Additional Fed. Funds For...

BOW Accepts Additional Fed. Funds For Husky Trail Project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times-Union

The City of Warsaw received over $260,000 in additional federal funds for its Husky Trail project after asking for financial assistance with the roundabout at the intersection of Husky Trail and Mariners Drive. Jeremy Skinner, city planner, asked the Board of Works Friday to approve an amendment to the original Indiana Department of Transportation Husky Trail contract to allow for an increase in federal funds allocated to the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Go Trump Jan 31 Trump Man 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Jan 15 Catskinsamich 28
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC