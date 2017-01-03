Whitley County Jail bookings
Dennis Patterson, 64, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 27, 2016, by the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, charged with OWI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Aug '16
|In Ackerman
|26
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC