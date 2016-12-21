Warsaw Man Arrested for Strangulation of Girlfriend
About 1 a.m. Sunday, January 1st officers from the Marshall County Police Department and Bourbon Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of 19th Road in Tippecanoe for a female who was allegedly beaten by a male subject. During the investigation County Officer Wozniak determined that 25 year old Davin Kitson of Warsaw has strangled and battered his girlfriend causing serious injury to her.
