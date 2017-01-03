Warsaw Man Arrested For Stealing Jeep

A Warsaw man is facing robbery charges after police say he flagged down a passerby and stole his Jeep. Larry Duane Potts, 36, of 496 Clinic Court, Warsaw, was arrested Monday on one count of robbery, a level 5 felony; one count of auto theft, a level 4 felony; one count of resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of driving while suspended, a class A misdemeanor.

