Warsaw Man Arrested For Stealing Jeep

Warsaw Man Arrested For Stealing Jeep

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Times-Union

A Warsaw man is facing robbery charges after police say he flagged down a passerby and stole his Jeep. Larry Duane Potts, 36, of 496 Clinic Court, Warsaw, was arrested Monday on one count of robbery, a level 5 felony; one count of auto theft, a level 4 felony; one count of resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of driving while suspended, a class A misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
News Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08) Aug '16 muslim babies 276
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Aug '16 In Ackerman 26
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,135 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC