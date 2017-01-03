Retired K9 Used In Fire Investigation...

Retired K9 Used In Fire Investigations Dies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Times-Union

A retired Warsaw K9 dog that excelled in fire investigations in Warsaw and beyond has died. Bailey had worked out of the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and had worked with Fire Chief Michael Wilson since 2003, according to a news release issued by Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
News Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08) Aug '16 muslim babies 276
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Aug '16 In Ackerman 26
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kosciusko County was issued at January 11 at 12:00AM EST

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC