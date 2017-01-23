Respect a common theme for women's ma...

Respect a common theme for women's marchers

1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

They came from all corners of the US so that new US President Donald Trump would hear them loudly, and they called out for respect and dignity. Hundreds of thousands of women marched through the streets of Washington and other major US cities to lead a global protest against Trump on Saturday, a day after his inauguration as the 45th president.

