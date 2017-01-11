Night Of Unpredictable Comedy Set For Jan. 27
Warsaw residents are hosting a "Night of Unpredictable Comedy" at Tourmaline event space at 9 p.m. Jan. 27, featuring local stand-up comics, improv and more. This event is an initiative to provide low-cost comedy entertainment to residents in the Warsaw area, as well as an opportunity for local comedy artists to share material, according to a news release provided by organizer Eric Totheroh.
