Night Of Unpredictable Comedy Set For...

Night Of Unpredictable Comedy Set For Jan. 27

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times-Union

Warsaw residents are hosting a "Night of Unpredictable Comedy" at Tourmaline event space at 9 p.m. Jan. 27, featuring local stand-up comics, improv and more. This event is an initiative to provide low-cost comedy entertainment to residents in the Warsaw area, as well as an opportunity for local comedy artists to share material, according to a news release provided by organizer Eric Totheroh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
News Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08) Aug '16 muslim babies 276
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Aug '16 In Ackerman 26
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC