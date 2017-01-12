New Pediatric Orthopedic Firm Launches in Warsaw, Indiana
WishBone Medical is focused on being an industry leader in the Pediatric Orthopedic market by providing proprietary products through a capital efficient business model. "WishBone Medical is committed to providing anatomically-appropriate innovative implants and instruments in sterile-packed, single-use, disposable kits to surgeons that fix orthopedic problems in kids.
