New Ortho Company To Make Implants For Kids
A new orthopedic company the second focused on devices for children is being launched in Kosciusko County. Founder Nick Deeter said WishBone Medical Inc. will have an initial group of 10 to 15 employees and is moving forward with a $5 million investment, according to a news release issued by the company.
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|Catskinsamich
|28
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
