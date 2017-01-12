New Crosswalk Signs At Lakeview Equipped With Flashing Lights
The new solar-powered crosswalk signs along East Smith Street in front of Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw are reflective and have flashing lights. Warsaw school district installed the signs recently to improve pedestrian safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Aug '16
|In Ackerman
|26
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC