New Crosswalk Signs At Lakeview Equipped With Flashing Lights

Wednesday

The new solar-powered crosswalk signs along East Smith Street in front of Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw are reflective and have flashing lights. Warsaw school district installed the signs recently to improve pedestrian safety.

