K21 Grant Helps Solidify City County Athletic Complex Future
Since 1994, the City County Athletic Complex has served as a site for thousands of kids and adults in the Warsaw area and surrounding region to play a variety of sports. Now, thanks in part to a $175,000 grant from K21 Health Foundation, the CCAC will soon become the owner of the land it previously rented, according to a news release from K21.
