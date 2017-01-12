James Joins Winona Council

James Joins Winona Council

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Times-Union

WINONA?LAKE Heather James, 42, of 215 Roy St., Winona Lake, was elected Tuesday by the Republican caucus to fill Robert Swanson's Ward 4 seat on the Winona Lake Town Council. She was uncontested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
News Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08) Aug '16 muslim babies 276
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Aug '16 In Ackerman 26
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC