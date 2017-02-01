Guilty Plea Reached In Crash That Kil...

Guilty Plea Reached In Crash That Killed Warsaw Woman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Times-Union

WABASH A Warsaw man pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" to a felony charge of reckless homicide in connection with a 2013 crash that killed Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan. Carl Burt, 64, entered the plea in Wabash Circuit Court Monday, in exchange for the plea the charges of driving while intoxicated were dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Go Trump Tue Trump Man 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Jan 15 Catskinsamich 28
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC