Guilty Plea Reached In Crash That Killed Warsaw Woman
WABASH A Warsaw man pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" to a felony charge of reckless homicide in connection with a 2013 crash that killed Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan. Carl Burt, 64, entered the plea in Wabash Circuit Court Monday, in exchange for the plea the charges of driving while intoxicated were dropped.
