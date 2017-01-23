Farm Bureau To Host Legislative Update At Crazy Egg Cafe
Indiana Farm Bureau will host the first of several legislative updates featuring several state lawmakers. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Crazy Egg Cafe, 4217 Old 30, west of Warsaw.
