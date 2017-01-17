Dance Student Wins Scholarship
While attending the fall workshop of the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters, Debra Collier's School of Dance student Hayley Shepherd caught the attention of master teacher and #TapLife Artistic Director Anthony Lo Cascio. Collier's recently received notification that Lo Cascio awarded Shepherd with a Resonance Scholarship to attend a three-day tap workshop of classes and performances.
