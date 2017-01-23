Change Of Plea Hearing Moved In Warsaw Architect's Fatal Crash
WABASH A change of plea hearing was rescheduled Monday in Wabash Circuit Court for the man accused of causing a 2013 fourvehicle crash that killed Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan. Carl Burt, 64, is facing felony charges resulting from the crash just over the Wabash County line, after police say he was speeding, driving in the wrong lane and high on drugs when the crash occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|Catskinsamich
|28
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC