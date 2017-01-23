Change Of Plea Hearing Moved In Warsa...

Change Of Plea Hearing Moved In Warsaw Architect's Fatal Crash

1 hr ago Read more: Times-Union

WABASH A change of plea hearing was rescheduled Monday in Wabash Circuit Court for the man accused of causing a 2013 fourvehicle crash that killed Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan. Carl Burt, 64, is facing felony charges resulting from the crash just over the Wabash County line, after police say he was speeding, driving in the wrong lane and high on drugs when the crash occurred.

