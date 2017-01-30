CCMLK Announces 3rd Annual Black History Month Student Art Display
The Committee to Commemorate Martin Luther King announced its third annual Black History Month Art Display. 2017's display will again be hosted by the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts and will feature student artwork from Warsaw Community Schools celebrating the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to a news release from the Committee.
