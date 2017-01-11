'Bachelor' twins Emily and Haley Ferguson get their own show

"Bachelor" castoffs Emily and Haley Ferguson have turned being dumped into their own show, "The Twins: Happily Ever After?," Freeform announced Tuesday. The identical 23-year-old twins stole hearts on Season 20 of the reality show, but neither won that of bachelor Ben Higgins, a 26-year-old software salesman from Warsaw, Indiana.

