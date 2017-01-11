'Bachelor' twins Emily and Haley Ferg...

'Bachelor' twins Emily and Haley Ferguson get their own show

"Bachelor" castoffs Emily and Haley Ferguson have turned being dumped into their own show, "The Twins: Happily Ever After?," Freeform announced Tuesday. The identical 23-year-old twins stole hearts on Season 20 of the reality show, but neither won that of bachelor Ben Higgins, a 26-year-old software salesman from Warsaw, Indiana.

