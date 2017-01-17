3rd District Congressman Banks Talks With Constituents In Warsaw

Indiana's new 3rd District representative, Jim Banks, on Tuesday made his first visit back to the district since being sworn into office Jan. 3 The congressman from Columbia City dedicated most of the day to being in Warsaw: catching up with constituents, meeting with 40 orthopedic device industry leaders, lunching with the mayor and having coffee with Republican leaders in between. On the minds of many of those was the medical device tax, a large component of the Affordable Care Act , and their repeal.

