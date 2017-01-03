Warsaw Man Faces Multiple Counts In Molestation, Child Porn
An investigation into child molestation has led to the discovery of what police describe as thousands of images of child pornography on a suspect's phone, according to Warsaw police. As a result, Andrew Steven Finch, 31, of 318 S. Lake St., Warsaw, is facing two charges of child molestation, one charge of child solicitation, one charge of child exploitation and one charge of possession of child pornography.
