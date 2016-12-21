Sarah Gibbs Murder Remains Unsolved
The case of an autistic woman from Warsaw who was murdered almost two years ago remains unsolved. Sarah Gibbs, 34, was found murdered in her home after a house fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov 23
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Aug '16
|In Ackerman
|26
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC