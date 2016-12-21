Plan Approved For Third Fire Station
Warsaw City Council approved plans for a slim-downed version of a proposed third fire station that will be located on the south side of the city. General obligation bonds will be issued for the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory not to exceed $3 million $900,000 less than previously discussed to pay for a fire station that will sit at the northwest corner of County Farm Road and CR 200S.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov 23
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Aug '16
|In Ackerman
|26
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC