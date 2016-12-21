Navy Band Set To Perform In Warsaw

Navy Band Set To Perform In Warsaw

Friday Dec 2

U.S. Navy Concert Band is coming to Warsaw for a free concert. Lakeland Community Concert Association President Grant Magner said the band will perform at 3 p.m. March 19 in the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center.

