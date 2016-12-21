GOP Caucus to Replace Swanson Set for Jan. 10

WINONA LAKE A Republican caucus will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 to select a replacement for Winona Lake Councilman Robert Swanson who has resigned. The caucus will convene in the Winona Lake Council Chambers, 1310 Park Ave., according to an announcement from Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan.

