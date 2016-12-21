First Lake-Effect Snow Headed Toward Region
The region's first lake effect snowstorm of the season is set to begin Thursday night, but much of Kosciusko County is on the southern fringe and not expected to see any accumulation. Counties north of Kosciusko County will be under a winter weather advisory beginning early Thursday and could see 3 to 6 inches of snow from Thursday to Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
