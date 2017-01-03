Fast Cab Offers Rides For Revelers

Fast Cab Offers Rides For Revelers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Times-Union

As has been the case for more than two decades, Fast Cab taxi service in Warsaw will be available tonight for partiers who have had too much to drink. Revelers can get a free ride from Fast Cab to and from participating sponsors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
News Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08) Aug '16 muslim babies 276
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Aug '16 In Ackerman 26
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC