Donald M. Waggoner
Donald M. Waggoner, 82, Etna Green, passed away at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Miller's Merry Manor of Warsaw. On Oct. 5, 1963, in Warsaw, he married Alice E. Feldman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov 23
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
|Rx refusal bill stalls in Senate (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|muslim babies
|276
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Aug '16
|In Ackerman
|26
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC