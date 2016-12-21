Art Association Eyes City Hall For Museum
Lakeland Art Association wants the old Warsaw city hall building on East Market Street to become a county museum. At the Redevelopment Commission meeting Monday afternoon, David Taylor said, "Lakeland Art Association, which is down on Winona Avenue, right now we've outgrown our facility.
