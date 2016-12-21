ABA FORMS ONLINE DISCUSSION FORUM FOR AG LENDERS Dec. 16, 2016 Source: American Bankers Association news release As ag bankers continue to seek ways to help their producer clients work through difficult economic conditions in rural America, the American Bankers Association invites bankers to join their peers in the ABA Ag Bank Network. The network is an online forum, available only to ABA members, that allows participants to share questions, concerns, documents and other information related to agricultural lending.

