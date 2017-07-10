Quist is new Head of Christian Heritage
Tony Quist has worked at Christian Heritage Academy for 10 years in a variety of roles that include secondary teacher, instructional technology coordinator, director of development, and most recently, assistant administrator. Following the April announcement of Head of School Deke Andrews' planned resignation, Quist was voted in by the school's board of directors.
