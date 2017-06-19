State funds Broadview Avenue improvements in Warrenton
A long-sought improvement to a section of Broadview Avenue is more certain now that the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved $5.4 million in state funds to improve traffic flow and make it safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Number1
|2
|Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas
|Mar '17
|Raythomas1969
|1
|Felony Conviction (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC