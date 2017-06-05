Family, firefighter recall apartment ...

Family, firefighter recall apartment fire 30 years later

Wednesday

Nick Kautz of Culpeper and J.T. Clark of Boones Mill reunited Friday 30 years after their first encounter in an apartment fire on June 3, 1987. Clark was a 20-year-old firefighter when he helped rescue 22-month-old Kautz.

