Warrenton man indicted for murder
A Warrenton man was indicted for second-degree murder by a grand jury on May 22 in Fauquier County Circuit Court for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Number1
|2
|Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas
|Mar '17
|Raythomas1969
|1
|Felony Conviction (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC