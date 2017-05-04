Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal immigration
There are 1 comment on the Fauquier.com story from Wednesday May 3, titled Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal immigration. In it, Fauquier.com reports that:
State Sen. Frank Wagner cited his business experience and military background in making a case for why he should be the Republican Party nominee for Virginia governor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,749
Location hidden
|
#1 Wednesday May 3
its a fact getting illegals out makes crime drop.there is no way around it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Number1
|2
|Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas
|Mar '17
|Raythomas1969
|1
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC