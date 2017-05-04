Wagner, Stewart find common ground on...

Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal immigration

There are 1 comment on the Fauquier.com story from Wednesday May 3, titled Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal immigration. In it, Fauquier.com reports that:

State Sen. Frank Wagner cited his business experience and military background in making a case for why he should be the Republican Party nominee for Virginia governor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,749

Location hidden
#1 Wednesday May 3
its a fact getting illegals out makes crime drop.there is no way around it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warrenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16) Mar '17 Number1 2
Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas Mar '17 Raythomas1969 1
Felony Conviction Nov '16 Shocked naighbor 1
They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13) Nov '16 Hey 3
busty bartender (Aug '16) Aug '16 etm 1
News Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16) Aug '16 Five O 1
Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16) Feb '16 Susan 1
See all Warrenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warrenton Forum Now

Warrenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warrenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Warrenton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC