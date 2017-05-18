Meaghan Brill named principal at Kettle Run High School
Meaghan Brill, assistant principal at Kettle Run High School for the past four years, will succeed Major Warner as Kettle Run's principal effective June 5. Warner was selected in February to become the associate superintendent for instruction upon the retirement of Dr. Sandra Mitchell, who had held that position for 15 years.
