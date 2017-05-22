Indecent liberties trial delayed for Warrenton pop singer, son of Manassas church leaders
Baird has maintained he is innocent since the allegations went public, according to his attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i...
|May 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Number1
|2
|Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas
|Mar '17
|Raythomas1969
|1
|Felony Conviction (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC