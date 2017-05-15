Farmers who suffered damage in April 6 storms can apply for relief
Farms that sustained severe damage after three tornadoes hit areas the Warrenton and New Baltimore area, as well as the straight line winds near Remington, may be eligible for assistance under the Federal Conservation Program.
