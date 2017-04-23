Untitled (I Can See Russia From My House), 2017
Installation shot: Untitled , 2017, 15' x 10' x 6', dye sublimation printed carpet, bolts, washers, lumber. I'm psyched to announce the public installation of a new work, Untitled , in Warrenton, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greg.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Number1
|2
|Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas
|Mar '17
|Raythomas1969
|1
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC