Maryland Horse Tests Positive For EVH-1 In VirginiaEdited Press Release / Apr 6, 2017 -
On April 4, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Animal Health Lab in Warrenton, Virginia confirmed a diagnosis of equine herpesvirus-1. The Marion DuPont Scott Equine Medical Center employed strict biosecurity measures and disinfection upon arrival and during the horse's hospitalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Mar 20
|Number1
|2
|Looking for Sheila Marie Knuckles Thomas
|Mar 20
|Raythomas1969
|1
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC