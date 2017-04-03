County begins work on Farms roads
Construction on improvements to three roads in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District in Warren County begin this week, officials said Wednesday. Drivers who use Pine Ridge Road, Copenhaver Road and Western Lane can expect to see crews working on sections of these routes as part of the cost-sharing program with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
