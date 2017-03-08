VDOT to make safety improvements on roads near Cedar Lee Middle School
As the intersection improvement project begins on Route 661 in Fauquier County, a 300-foot segment of the roadway will be closed to allow crews to begin working on the road alignment, drainage and grading.
