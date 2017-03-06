The Warrenton Antiquarian Society wor...

The Warrenton Antiquarian Society works to preserve - gracious hospitality'

When six prominent Warrenton women with shared interests in history and culture met in September 1949 to form the Warrenton Antiquarian Society, they did not know that 10 years later, they would be involved in a major historical preservation effort.

